36 Tempting Things on The RealReal Right Now
A dangerous little scroll, come with me
In collaboration with The RealReal
It’s only been around for a little over a decade, but I feel like I’ve been married to The RealReal almost as long as I’ve been married to my husband. It’s a crutch and my partner in crime… for better or worse and all that.
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I structure my life around it. No, seriously. I have two alarms set, and twice a day, wherever I am and no matter what I’m doing, I pause for the countdown and refresh. For those of you who don’t know, the drops happen at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. EST, and I haven’t missed one in an uncomfortable amount of time. I’m that person at dinner who says, “I’ll be right back,” and disappears to the bathroom at 6:58, and not for the reason you think.
If you’re not signed up for First Look, I highly recommend it. It’s paid for itself many times over and gives you early access to some of the best pieces before they disappear. On the days my fingers move fast enough and I manage to add something to my cart before hundreds of other equally deranged shoppers, I feel like I’ve committed a small crime because the prices are often heavily discounted. Typically, I’m hunting for very specific pieces, but too many times, I’ve veered off path and purchased items I wasn’t supposed to want. Happy closet, sad bank balance.
About 80% of my closet is pre-owned now, much of it The Row, and almost all of it from The RealReal. There are a host of reasons I rarely purchase at full retail anymore. Everything I want is egregiously overpriced, there’s far too much being produced, and I know most of it will show up on TRR eventually. You just have to be patient. And wearing something current feels a little too on the nose anyway.
Shopping pre-owned is the only way I can justify ticking those otherwise unattainable luxury pieces off my wish list without spiralling. Then there’s the added bonus of consignment, because I’m not just accumulating. That would be insanity. Their concierge system makes the selling process straightforward. You can schedule an in-home appointment or send items directly, and once they have the pieces, they handle authentication, photography, measurements, copywriting, pricing, customer service, shipping, and returns. Convenience is a big part of the appeal. Plus, it makes space and puts money back in my account, although that’s usually short-lived because it somehow always finds its way back to them. Which is why taking the store credit feels like a little gift to my future self. Many full-circle moments.
Ok, onto the real business - sharing some of the pieces currently sitting in my favourites. Some of these are already in my closet, and some are potential candidates. There was a strong desire to gatekeep until I made my final decisions, and I was tempted to add some of these to my cart right before publishing, but sharing is caring… so here goes. Oh, and remember, don’t let the condition descriptions scare you too much. A little steam, a dry clean, a lint brush, and almost everything has potential.
There’s more. There’s always more, but I shall leave you here.
N xo
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I am not even kidding when I tell you I started reading this post at 6:58am PST and had to take a break at 7am to go check TRR 🤣 such great finds!!
Wow wow wow INCREDIBLE finds! And love all your image pairings - so helpful!