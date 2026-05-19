In collaboration with The RealReal

It’s only been around for a little over a decade, but I feel like I’ve been married to The RealReal almost as long as I’ve been married to my husband. It’s a crutch and my partner in crime… for better or worse and all that.

I structure my life around it. No, seriously. I have two alarms set, and twice a day, wherever I am and no matter what I’m doing, I pause for the countdown and refresh. For those of you who don’t know, the drops happen at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. EST, and I haven’t missed one in an uncomfortable amount of time. I’m that person at dinner who says, “I’ll be right back,” and disappears to the bathroom at 6:58, and not for the reason you think.

If you’re not signed up for First Look, I highly recommend it. It’s paid for itself many times over and gives you early access to some of the best pieces before they disappear. On the days my fingers move fast enough and I manage to add something to my cart before hundreds of other equally deranged shoppers, I feel like I’ve committed a small crime because the prices are often heavily discounted. Typically, I’m hunting for very specific pieces, but too many times, I’ve veered off path and purchased items I wasn’t supposed to want. Happy closet, sad bank balance.

About 80% of my closet is pre-owned now, much of it The Row, and almost all of it from The RealReal. There are a host of reasons I rarely purchase at full retail anymore. Everything I want is egregiously overpriced, there’s far too much being produced, and I know most of it will show up on TRR eventually. You just have to be patient. And wearing something current feels a little too on the nose anyway.

Shopping pre-owned is the only way I can justify ticking those otherwise unattainable luxury pieces off my wish list without spiralling. Then there’s the added bonus of consignment, because I’m not just accumulating. That would be insanity. Their concierge system makes the selling process straightforward. You can schedule an in-home appointment or send items directly, and once they have the pieces, they handle authentication, photography, measurements, copywriting, pricing, customer service, shipping, and returns. Convenience is a big part of the appeal. Plus, it makes space and puts money back in my account, although that’s usually short-lived because it somehow always finds its way back to them. Which is why taking the store credit feels like a little gift to my future self. Many full-circle moments.

Ok, onto the real business - sharing some of the pieces currently sitting in my favourites. Some of these are already in my closet, and some are potential candidates. There was a strong desire to gatekeep until I made my final decisions, and I was tempted to add some of these to my cart right before publishing, but sharing is caring… so here goes. Oh, and remember, don’t let the condition descriptions scare you too much. A little steam, a dry clean, a lint brush, and almost everything has potential.

The Row Pelayo Top . I have this one, bought it on TRR. The sleeves are exaggerated and very cool, but they’re tight enough at the wrists that they stay in place when you need them to behave.

The Row Helios sweater . I have this but in the XS, but I’m tempted to buy this size and sell mine. I prefer the oversized look on the left.

The Row Vera clutch . Mildly offended by this price because I paid much more.

The Row Kit tote . One of my favourite lightweight little throw-around bags. Ignore the lint in the photos - one pass with a lint brush and it’s good.

Oyuna is a line I recently discovered and their cashmere is luxurious. This one’s very similar to mine and really nice in the summer with just a tee and jeans. Easiest way to wake up a uniform. And this is a great price!

Please don’t take this from me.

The Row June trench . Also here . Bought mine on TRR too. Worth it. The slight green cast to the fabric is what makes it.

Speaking of green, I’ll never not love an oversized clutch. This one is dangerously good.

But then there’s this one . The colour alone... but also, the fact that it’s from an older collection means the leather is much softer. Reminds me of the one by The Row (on the right).

If you don’t fancy the clutch but fancy the tone, might I suggest this heavenly vintage cashmere Dior fringed scarf .

I have a weakness for collarless coats and I’ve been sitting on this one .

Yes, I’m already planning for fall. Velvet in this colour , yum.

OMG the price dropped on this one .

How cool is this .

When I first saw this coat , I didn’t think it was a contender, but I saw it up close one day, and it knocked me over. It’s now one of my favourites, and inevitably, when I wear it, someone will stop me to ask about it.

I love a masculine tote. The Saint Laurent Manhattan bag has been on my list for a long time and this one’s unique because it’s embossed. It’s been saved in my favourites for a bit.

Don’t pass this one by. You can’t believe how soft it is, and the nubby texture is entirely intentional.

This is giving Dries.

This coat kind of reminds me of The Row Leins but somehow better.

Gary is wildly underrated. I have a lot of his pieces and the cuts and fabrics are consistently excellent.

All the really good Raey seems to be landing on TRR. I have a couple of these tee dresses already and they’re perfect for the summer.

And here’s the elusive nylon Banana to complete the look. BTW a lot of people pass on this thinking it’s navy. It’s not, it’s black, but because of the material, it reads both ways.

Or if you want a slightly dressier version of the same idea, this is The Row Robi in navy in mint condition.

This velvet jacket is very similar to one I own.

Abby does more than it looks like it should. The colour is punchy, the leather is super soft, it sits nicely over the shoulder, and holds a lot.

I had no idea this was even here. Stumbled upon it while researching for this article. I tried Augusta on years ago in the size small. It moves beautifully.

Lately, all I want with a simple outfit is one good pair of dangling earrings. A black trench, clean lines, nothing fussy, and then that little bit of movement near the face. It breaks up the minimal look and gives it some life. Some of my favourites, below.

There’s more. There’s always more, but I shall leave you here.

N xo