Neelam Noted

Neelam Noted

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J.'s avatar
J.
1d

Just beautiful. I lost my mom just a few months ago and I’m sorry for your loss. That feeling of surrender is where I am right now.

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1 reply by Neelam Ahooja
Wallis Jewelry Connoisseur's avatar
Wallis Jewelry Connoisseur
1d

She was so gorgeous! My Mother has been gone 7 years this May. I totally feel your grief and loss. I also have a void that she left. My Mother’s clothes are still in her dresser drawers, etc…. I always feel like I could pick her up in the places we frequented. Jesus has been carrying us both. Life for me will never be the same.

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