Here a scarf, there a scarf
The ones in my closet and the ones I found for you
They’re everywhere right now. Makes sense. Minimal mood boards have overstayed their welcome, and the usual cyclical fashion fatigue is setting in. We’ve been wearing variations of the same uniform for so long that it was only a matter of time before people started reaching for pieces that bring some personality back into getting dressed. Scarves do that instantly. They add dimension, movement, richness, and colour. They can take the simplest outfit and completely uplift it.
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When I hit a sartorial creative block, I usually look to scarves to help me break free. I still love the foundation of a pared-back wardrobe, but sometimes I’m craving a small interruption. I touched on this in the Olsenification of an outfit. In the same way a watch has complications, an outfit can too. Little additions that introduce depth and texture, or a bit of drama, without making a mess of the foundation.
I’ve been an avid collector for years now. Living in Canada, we have enough of a season for them, so my collection has grown a little out of hand. I own enough to survive several winters simultaneously. From time to time, I do part with some of these beauties because how many scarves does one person actually need? I usually post them through our Substack sales, a little perk of joining the chat.
A scarf can become a real signature piece, something that feels distinctly yours, especially if you’re shopping vintage. And yes, you can wear them in the summer too, in the right fabrication. Think linen and silk, and the elegance of them catching a gentle breeze. Too much wind, though, and you’re in a full battle with your lipstick.
Okay, enough about my scarves. I found some for you. But before we get into the links, a couple of quick notes. Pay attention to the length. Anything over 60 inches is ideal. Shorter can still be lovely, but you lose some of the drama. And if you’re shopping pre-owned, don’t let the condition scare you off. Sometimes all it needs is a good steam or clean to bring it back to life.
If you’ve never worn scarves before, it can take a minute to get into the habit, so a little trick I use to make sure they stay in the rotation is leaving one by the door and swapping it out every week or so. Alright, I’ll stop here, but if I stumble across any more good ones, I’ll drop them in the chat.
N xo
Neelam! Your style is so— COOL. Thank you for sharing with us the details and links for Yaser Shaw stoles. I finally decided to order one that I have had my eye on for a while because of this post! Your write-up here and outfit selfies are such a perfect resource for styling inspo! Thank you for doing this work, you have such a beautiful collection. ✨
I love scarves and I have the Faliero Sarti burgundy-coral ombré as well as a blue-teal ombré version, and they rank among my favorites. I still wear my old McQueen skull scarves too (although they’re the more abstract versions).
I am enjoying the small square scarf trend this year too, and have added a vintage Celine one as well as some non-designer versions in cotton or silk, which are nice for warmer weather.