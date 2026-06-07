They’re everywhere right now. Makes sense. Minimal mood boards have overstayed their welcome, and the usual cyclical fashion fatigue is setting in. We’ve been wearing variations of the same uniform for so long that it was only a matter of time before people started reaching for pieces that bring some personality back into getting dressed. Scarves do that instantly. They add dimension, movement, richness, and colour. They can take the simplest outfit and completely uplift it.

A recent The Real Real score - a Faliero Sarti scarf. An underrated brand I discovered decades ago. Been collecting them ever since. This one’s nice. This one too.

When I hit a sartorial creative block, I usually look to scarves to help me break free. I still love the foundation of a pared-back wardrobe, but sometimes I’m craving a small interruption. I touched on this in the Olsenification of an outfit. In the same way a watch has complications, an outfit can too. Little additions that introduce depth and texture, or a bit of drama, without making a mess of the foundation.

A sprinkle from my Dries Van Noten collection. Foolishly, I sold the Ikat scarf. Considering this one .

I’ve been an avid collector for years now. Living in Canada, we have enough of a season for them, so my collection has grown a little out of hand. I own enough to survive several winters simultaneously. From time to time, I do part with some of these beauties because how many scarves does one person actually need? I usually post them through our Substack sales, a little perk of joining the chat.

More evidence of my Dries problem.

And Yaser Shaw too.

A scarf can become a real signature piece, something that feels distinctly yours, especially if you’re shopping vintage. And yes, you can wear them in the summer too, in the right fabrication. Think linen and silk, and the elegance of them catching a gentle breeze. Too much wind, though, and you’re in a full battle with your lipstick.

Okay, enough about my scarves. I found some for you. But before we get into the links, a couple of quick notes. Pay attention to the length. Anything over 60 inches is ideal. Shorter can still be lovely, but you lose some of the drama. And if you’re shopping pre-owned, don’t let the condition scare you off. Sometimes all it needs is a good steam or clean to bring it back to life.

An oldie in my closet, but I found this scarf which is pretty close. Earrings are old Bittar, these are lovely too .

Earrings , ring , necklaces , a good alternative to my scarf . Also here , and here .

The exact scarf I’m wearing, from Barneys.

These scarves often get missed because it’s hard to see the detail against black, but they’re often some of the most beautiful in person.

Two decent options if you want MK’s look. Here and here .

Mine is from Chan Luu, but this scarf is pretty close too.

You’re familiar with this look already - Ring , bag (in black), scarf .

I came across this one on The RealReal completely by accident and it immediately reminded me of this very old Row jacket with an attached scarf that I used to have. What’s special about this scarf is its cotton-silk blend fabric. It’s light, airy, a little romantic, and comes in a variety of colours, so I bought one in my safety colour - here.

If you’ve never worn scarves before, it can take a minute to get into the habit, so a little trick I use to make sure they stay in the rotation is leaving one by the door and swapping it out every week or so. Alright, I’ll stop here, but if I stumble across any more good ones, I’ll drop them in the chat.

N xo