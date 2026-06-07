Neelam Noted

Neelam Noted

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Victoria Andrews's avatar
Victoria Andrews
2d

Neelam! Your style is so— COOL. Thank you for sharing with us the details and links for Yaser Shaw stoles. I finally decided to order one that I have had my eye on for a while because of this post! Your write-up here and outfit selfies are such a perfect resource for styling inspo! Thank you for doing this work, you have such a beautiful collection. ✨

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1 reply by Neelam Ahooja
Janet Jeffers's avatar
Janet Jeffers
2d

I love scarves and I have the Faliero Sarti burgundy-coral ombré as well as a blue-teal ombré version, and they rank among my favorites. I still wear my old McQueen skull scarves too (although they’re the more abstract versions).

I am enjoying the small square scarf trend this year too, and have added a vintage Celine one as well as some non-designer versions in cotton or silk, which are nice for warmer weather.

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1 reply by Neelam Ahooja
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