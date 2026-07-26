Neelam Noted

Neelam Noted

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Poonam's avatar
Poonam
8d

I know this is a personal essay for you, Neelam, but it equally feels like important fashion journalism, at least to me. Thank you for verbalizing what so many of us have noted and felt for years in this industry!

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1 reply by Neelam Ahooja
Sogole Kane's avatar
Sogole Kane
8d

Neelam, I could talk about this with you for hours.

As an Iranian American, I grew up surrounded by Persian culture—from the food and hospitality to the fashion and traditions my family held onto after leaving Iran. But growing up in America, the message of Iran was so often defined by its government, so I think I subconsciously grew to view some of the culture through that lens too. In a weird way, rejecting elements of the culture became like a form of rebellion against the govt…it’s complicated!! I’ve also never been able to visit Iran myself, sadly.

Your essay is making me realize these are two separate things. It has me thinking about cultural appropriation in a way I haven’t before. Not just as the child of immigrants whose family fled a regime, but as someone whose culture exists beyond that regime. Thank you for giving me a new lens to think through this. And for sharing yours.

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