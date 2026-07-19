Neelam Noted

Neelam Noted

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Lisa H.'s avatar
Lisa H.
4d

I love James Perse

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1 reply by Neelam Ahooja
Nicole T.'s avatar
Nicole T.
4d

I had no idea about the designer who joined James Perse from The Row, but that completely explains why I happened into James Perse recently and left with far more than I expected to purchase.

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1 reply by Neelam Ahooja
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