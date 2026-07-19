Last week I made a little trip down to Yorkville to get a facial with Caudalie, and it was lovely. Laura, who hosted me that day, did the full Premier Cru facial, but as wonderful as the facial itself was, I think I enjoyed the massage even more. I don’t know if anybody else is like this, but I never really relax when I’m getting a massage or having my nails done. I always feel like I have some sort of obligation to keep the other person entertained. I think this is a women’s thing, the guilt we carry about self-care.

Post-facial glow. Relaxed and ready to lose myself in shopping.

I’m in the size 4. Shirt here , here , and here .

First stop, 119 Corbo. The day this shirt dropped, I purchased it from MyT in a size 0. Tried it on as soon as it landed on my doorstep and, within 10 seconds, decided it was a firm NO.

I was intrigued by the styling online, but it looked meh on me until I tried it again. A couple of things altered my take:

I have a tan now.

I tried a larger size.

The 0 was snug through the shoulders and didn’t give me enough material to work with. The 4 was a better fit, though I think a 2 would have been fine as well. Sometimes it’s just a matter of trying different sizes, getting kissed by the sun, and suddenly everything changes. The fabric is quite nice. It’s soft, airy, slightly transparent, and the subtle check leans classy rather than preppy. I don’t do preppy. You might want to give it a try, if for no other reason than to know what size you need should it go on sale.

I’m in size 24. Cords here , here , and here .

I had no plans to try these on, but was compelled to after touching them as I walked past the rack. They’re a super-soft, low-rise corduroy pant with a straight (narrow) leg, so they might not be everyone’s cup of tea. They’ll be great in the fall.

I’m in size 23. Jeans here , here , and here .

I have them in the blue denim as well (they’re still in a bag in the corner of my room waiting to be hemmed), but the sizing is different. I’m a 23 in the denim and a 24 in the cords.

This bag was on my list and wasn’t an impulse buy. Not a lot of retailers carried this size. Initially, I thought I wanted the shoulder version, but once I saw this one, I changed my mind. I decided that if it was still there the next time I went in, I’d buy it. The beauty is in the details, and that’s completely lost online. The contrast weave is so bright and brilliant up close, and it brings every outfit to life.

Re the shoes. I’m a sucker for flip-flops, but do you remember how the twisted leather at the toe on the Ginzas was a non-starter for most? They use a similar toe-post design here, BUT it’s not bothersome. Found that out in our chat. Guess they finally figured out how to do it right. BTW, the sole is insanely plush and soft. True to size.

The top was an impulse buy and way too expensive for what it is, but it’s soft and tucks so easily, so I know it’ll find its way into the rotation quickly. It’s pretty generous. I took an XXS and it’s still large. As for the jeans, they’re an older style, but these would do. Buy them a size up, hem them, and they’ll be great. Dedicated reel here.

Similar story as the other shirt: second time’s the charm. It wasn’t on the menu, but I grabbed it because of how soft it felt. I’m in the size 2, but the 0 would have been great. Worked well with these jeans. The scarf is an old Faliero Sarti.

Tee , pants , also here , and here .

After leaving Corbo, I wandered down the street to James Perse. Lately, their designs have really improved. Actually, everything has. The quality of the fabrics, the styling, the palette, all of it. And it’s no accident… a recent hire on the design team came from The Row. I love it when people leave there, take their lessons, and spread their goodness elsewhere.

The pants. Pull-on style, lightweight (yes, slightly see-through), excellent for travel, and perfect for the heat wave we just experienced here in Toronto. They’re slightly oversized, but not ridiculously so like my COS pants. The fabric feels like crispy cotton, but it’s actually a cotton-linen blend with a touch of stretch. I usually despise anything with stretch, but you don’t really notice it.

They’re mid-rise with a drawstring waist and a straight leg, and they’re in need of a hem. I took a size 1 because the size 0 sat higher and didn’t give me enough slack through the hips and thighs. If you’re considering ordering them, try your true size and one size up to compare.

Now for the tee. The sleeves aren’t too tight (I hate tight sleeves on tees), it’s not too long, and I have it in a bunch of colours. I always take the size 1.

There was a lot of interest in the pants I was wearing in this reel, but I couldn’t link them because they’re old. This pair (same style as the white ones) is the closest I’ve found in shape, colour, and feel.

As for the brown tee, I like it. The colour’s nice, but I didn’t love the A-line shape on me. I’m in a size 1.

This shirt is a classic summer style for them, with minor tweaks from season to season, and I’m in a size 2. I left it behind only because I’m still undecided about pale pink.

Happiness in blood orange. Some of you asked why I sized up to a 1 in a men’s tee. It’s because the men’s cut is straighter, so while the 0 fit nicely through the body, the hem didn’t give me enough room at the hips. I prefer it looser there because it affects how it tucks and falls. Sizing up to a 1 gives me the extra space without losing shape and also leaves room for dryer shrinkage.

I bought the cotton pants in black in a size 1 and the chocolate tee, also in a size 1. The fit and feel are similar to the orange one, but this cotton is even softer, and it almost feels like it has some cashmere in it.

I like it with white bottoms too.

A still doesn’t do this justice. It’s a silky-soft cashmere-cotton tee, not too transparent, slightly oversized, and I took a size 1. The cashmere content isn’t too high, so you won’t overheat in it.

This image had been floating around in my head for a while.

So when I saw this sweatshirt at JP, I needed to try it on. It’s different in a lot of ways and much easier to style. It’s thinner, not too tight around the neck or the cuffs, and the hem floats freely, so you can even tuck it. The shade I’m wearing is sold out, but I love Fog and Salt. Some colours are on sale here.

I went back for the black too. I took a size 1 in both because the 0 didn’t sit right.

I think I should mention their totes. It’s a carryover style they bring back in different materials and colours each season. I have an old orange canvas one, and I love it so much that I’m tempted to get this one because their summer bags are made of a near-weightless nylon, and this shade is gorgeous. It holds a lot and fits comfortably over the shoulder.

Not that anyone’s looking for a black cotton poplin button-down right now, but this is really nice. It’s slightly oversized, with a hidden placket and side splits. Normally I don’t like side splits, but I’ve excused these because they don’t come up high, and I like how my hand slips easily into my pocket. I’m in a size 1.

ALL THE LINKS FOR THIS POST, HERE.

Leaving you here. I’m off to work on a reel about that cotton-cashmere tee.

N xo