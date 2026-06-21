Neelam Noted

Neelam Noted

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Laura's avatar
Laura
5h

If anyone has extra time on a trip to Paris I highly recommend visiting the flagship in Antwerp. The house alone is worth a visit truly an amazing preserved example of beaux arts architecture. Of course the clothes and sales people are lovely too. There’s also a gorgeous trench coat that reminded of the Ryo. Just waiting for the sales. Thanks Neelam for introducing me to the designer!!!!

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5 replies by Neelam Ahooja and others
Tammy Parker's avatar
Tammy Parker
5h

That sample coat is the cat’s meow!!! Holy Moly, it hits on you.

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3 replies by Neelam Ahooja and others
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