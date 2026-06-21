Early in my career, Florence Cools of La Collection was one of the first people who ever reached out to me with a gifting opportunity, and I remember being quite taken with her very simple, minimalist approach to design. Rooted in restraint, quality, and longevity rather than trends, the brand’s focus is on beautiful fabrics and considered details.

What I’ve always admired about Florence is that she never tried to become something bigger than she wanted to be. Over the years, she’s told me there were opportunities to expand and follow the path some of her peers took, bringing in outside investment or eventually selling their companies. But she declined. As she explained it, that wasn’t the kind of company she wanted to nurture.

Older collection - Epione dress. The one I wear to almost every Indian event. Belt is old Lanvin, bag is old Miu Miu.

Full La Collection - an older linen outfit.

The quality of the fabrics, the precision of the cuts, and the palette have only gotten better, and every season feels more considered than the last. Lately, she’s been introducing touches of colour, most recently hemp, a beautiful shade that sits somewhere between yellow and green, woven through a sea of black.

You might want to join the chat. I share random links to scarce items that somehow seem to find me, I occasionally sell pieces from my own collection, and we swap try-ons, fit notes, and styling ideas. It’s dangerous for the wallet, but a lot of fun.

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I was completely blown away by what I saw in Paris in her studio last fall, and I couldn’t wait for the pieces to be released. One item caught my attention immediately. A show-stopping dress-coat with a commanding presence and an endless stream of buttons. It took me straight back to my Indian roots.

Old Migues Ases earrings - these are lovely. Python clutch, The Row.

Traditional Indian menswear was the inspiration, which explains why I was so drawn to it. I’ve always had a fondness for androgynous coats, collarless jackets, and the clean lines of Nehru and stand collars, so it’s no surprise this spoke to me. If this silhouette appeals to you, there’s an equally stunning jacket version available.

As for the coat, well, I can’t actually link it because it never made it into production. This sample was the only one ever made, so naturally I begged and pleaded for it. Designers don’t usually part with samples, but Florence has always been incredibly generous with me, and she sent it my way. The minute it landed on my doorstep, I put it on and sent her a video message.

But there is so much more to love. This wrapped blouse paired with modern jodhpurs captures the East-meets-West sensibility I crave. In motion.

And an epically beautiful and very feminine circle skirt that had me floating around the showroom feeling like a princess.

Frances de Lourdes Johnny tee (I’m in XS). La Collection Shiloh skir t (I’m in size 1).

The La Collection offering extends to accessories, shoes, bags, and scarves, so it’s worth browsing the site. The cotton and silk pieces are my favourites. There’s a beautiful crispness to the fabric that gives it structure and movement, and the texture is divine. I’m incredibly grateful to have them in my wardrobe. They’re not trendy, and they don’t have flashy logos, but they remind me that the best things in my wardrobe are the ones that feel intrinsically me.

N xo