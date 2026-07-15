I know it’s been a minute since we’ve connected. Summer’s been slow, but in a nice way, and I just haven’t wanted to do much. Of course, that hasn’t stopped me from shopping though.

Last month, I was in New York for a few days with my husband. I had a couple of days of work lined up, with a long list of try-ons, and then we were going to spend some time together in the city.

On the day we left, just before the car arrived for the airport, he decided it would be a winning idea to repack his stuff. He emptied his large backpack into a carry-on and turned the backpack into his personal item. I remember saying, “Do you really want to do this now? The car’s almost here.” But he was determined.

I had a suitcase and a carry-on. We got to the airport, I checked my bag, and then my carry-on got flagged at security. I still don’t know why because it was mostly shoes and handbags. Basically, anything I’d cry over losing stays with me.

While we were waiting, my husband had plenty to say. “You’d think, as an influencer, you’d know how to pack by now.” He kept joking that my bag was going to make us miss the flight. We had loads of time, so I just rolled my eyes.

We got through security, wandered over to the gate, had something to eat, and eventually boarded. Everyone was seated, the doors were about to close, and we were getting ready to push back when he turned to me and said, “Uh… where’s my carry-on?”

The flight attendant took him off the plane to look for it. A couple of minutes later he came back empty-handed.

“Where is it?” I asked.

“I don’t know.”

“You don’t know?”

“I think I left it at security.”

I just looked at him. “The same security where you were making fun of me about my carry-on?”

“Yeah.”

Then it got worse.

His bag didn’t have a luggage tag. No name. No contact information.

I told him he had to go and find it because if someone picked it up, there was no obvious way to identify it.

To make a long story short, he never came back. The flight attendant walked over and said, “He’s not going to make this flight.” And I couldn’t leave because I had a commitment on the other side.

He couldn’t get on another flight that day, and the following day’s flight kept getting delayed because New York was being hit with torrential rain. By the time he finally made it into the city, it was close to midnight, and he’d lost almost two days of the trip.

But it didn’t matter. The rest of the trip more than made up for it. The sun came out, the city was buzzing, and we did our own little food tour, revisiting some of our favourite places, including Indian Accent, where we had one of the best meals we’ve ever had there.

I also tried on some nice things, mostly at La Garçonne.

First up, this shirtdress. The colour is gorgeous. Note the name of the shade, it made me laugh. It reminds me of the tone of the Attersee shirtdress everyone was excited about.

I left it behind because I wanted it longer. I’m never sure what the intention is with a length like this. Not short, not really mid, and not long, although I could carry it into the fall over pants.

I tried these navy satin slingback sandals, but they were hideously uncomfortable. They’d definitely need to be broken in, and my feet said, “Yeah, we’re not doing that.” Even a half size up, not happening.

Trench , also here , and here .

I just assumed I’d love this trench, and it was really high on my list. See, this is the problem with La Garçonne’s editorial-level styling. Everything is photographed to perfection and looks incredible, but then you see it in person, and sometimes it’s a different story. That was the case here. The shoulders were stiff, puffy, and really wide. The sleeves balloon out and stay there, and I’d prefer not to highlight my already broad shoulders. I could be wrong, but I think that’s why there are so many of them still available… until a celeb steps out in it. The colour is rich and warm, it’s a great length, and I like how it felt and moved, but I knew I wouldn’t be reaching for it with a host of better options already living in my closet. This might be something I’d buy at half price and then tweak because even left open, the shoulders ruined it. If you’re considering it, size up. You want the length. I’m in the size 2.

I’d been eyeing this shirt online for a while because I was curious about the drama created by the attached sash. It’s made from crisp cotton and is fitted through the body, which is why they didn’t bother ordering the size 1. I’m in the size 3. I wanted to buy it, but I knew I wouldn’t wear it enough, and at that price, it can’t be a one-and-done moment in front of the camera. I have lots of entertaining white button-downs that rarely see the light of day and I didn’t want to sentence another to a slow death. But if you need something like this to pair with a long skirt or trousers for the evening, something that’s comfortable and sparks conversation, you might want it.

Jacket beige , here , and here . And in black here , here , and here .

This is another style that isn’t moving as quickly as I’d expected. Lots of sizes are still left, especially in the beige. There was some discussion about this jacket in our chat, and a few people have it. I put it on and wanted to love it. I kept adjusting the fit, the collar, the sleeves, the way I was standing, and listen, I know how to take a picture… but I could NOT figure it out. Something was off. It wasn’t the greatest curly hair day either, and you’d be surprised how much that impacts my mood and buying decisions. Needless to say, this was a no. Also, it was too Gap-ish, stiff, and a tad heavy for summer. But if you fancy it, take your true size as it’s already oversized. It’s something I’d loop back to on a good hair day, closer to fall, because, while I don’t have too many “needs,” I do have space in my wardrobe for a shorter jacket like this. The contrast buttons on the beige are nice, but I think I’d go with black.

A pretty outfit hanging on the wall like art, inspiring me to cover my bare walls with all my clothes. Not really a look for me, but when I see people wearing it, I like it. I’d break it up, though. I’d swap the skirt for a different top, and the shirt for a different skirt.

I’m still considering this one, and it’s on sale. It’s a rich, chocolatey, flowy cotton car coat that’ll go with everything, but I didn’t get it because I bought the Felixa in a dark brown, and it’s about the same length. These are the types of coats I wear over and over.

Pants and the tee you always see me in (I'm in an XS).

Purchased! I’d seen these on the site and made a point of trying them on as soon as I got there. They’re one of the brand’s signature styles and come out in different colours each season. This pair is made from cotton drill, they drape nicely, and aren’t too heavy. I bought the size 0. They’re much longer on me than on the model, but I like that. I tried the size 1 too, and it worked as well, but it was a little sloppier. I like the simplicity of them, and paired with a relaxed tee, they make for an easy summer look.

Same pants but in navy.

Sandals here and here

Unfortunately, I spotted these and tried them on with the pants. You know how this story ends. I took my usual size. They’re very comfortable, and I think they’ll look great with socks come fall.

I did a quick pass through Bergdorf’s because it was nearby and tried on this epic Rick Owens coat. It’s sooooo nice. I don’t have a link for you because I can’t find it on the website, but they did have two in a size 40 in the store, and that’s what I tried on. If I hadn’t already pre-ordered the grey flannel snap-button Colleen Allen coat from her fall collection, I think I would have bought this. It made me nostalgic for my Rick days.

That’s it for this one.

N xo