Neelam Noted

Taking note so you don’t have to.

Who am I?

I’m Neelam Ahooja. I married a Gill so you may see me listed as Neelam Gill in some places. I left a career in finance to pursue fashion after raising two kids alongside my husband. In October 2020, at the age of 50, I began posting outfits on Instagram and stepped into the chapter I had been waiting for.

I do reviews and style videos on YouTube, and reels on Instagram and TikTok.

I prefer pieces that feel timeless, shop both new and pre-owned, and believe comfort and confidence matter more than trends.

How this space works

This is a community for people who enjoy fashion as a form of self expression and want guidance they can trust. Kindness and respect are essential here.

Free vs Paid

Free - Two to three posts per month. I don’t adhere to a strict posting schedule and I prefer to show up only when I have something meaningful to share.

Paid - Periodically, I get into my closet and share information about new pieces I’ve purchased and items that I have for sale. Paid subscribers will also get access to the chat group (the buzzing hive) and have full access to me. For years, I’ve answered every question that has slid into my DMs on Instagram, but I no longer have the time to do this. This subscription is the best way for me to prioritize my interactions.

Think about it this way: what does the average stylist charge for an hour-long session? For $10 a month, you get access to me all month long, for any style questions you might have. Plus, you can post your outfits in the chat, and any items that you may have for sale as well.

Links

Content creation and styling are industries powered mostly by women. Like any profession, we deserve to be compensated for our work. When you use the links I provide, they generate commissions and I greatly appreciate your support because it helps sustain the time and care that go into this space.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.