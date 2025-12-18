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12 Bags Worth a Look
A little Saturday night delight for my paids
May 23
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Neelam Ahooja
28
6
36 Tempting Things on The RealReal Right Now
A dangerous little scroll, come with me
May 19
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Neelam Ahooja
and
The RealReal
135
29
4
My first influence, my mother
A Mother’s Day edit of the pieces I love, wear, and return to because of her
May 7
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Neelam Ahooja
125
52
2
April 2026
A few good days in New York City
All the things I wanted to buy, plus one that I did.
Apr 26
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Neelam Ahooja
177
60
5
The one with The RealReal links #4
I have no shortage of Substack ideas at the moment, but they’re mostly half-baked.
Apr 11
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Neelam Ahooja
95
32
March 2026
Do you really need a luxury label to look good?
What happens when you strip an item of its context?
Mar 17
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Neelam Ahooja
191
55
9
February 2026
Hemming 101 - length, shoes, and fabric
Things to consider before you make the cut
Feb 24
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Neelam Ahooja
160
41
4
January 2026
Is this my leather bomber era?
Keri Russell, nostalgia, and a new chapter in my closet
Jan 27
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Neelam Ahooja
228
62
4
Stuck here, under a pile of sh...
plus a bunch of coats I love.
Jan 11
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Neelam Ahooja
175
25
December 2025
Notable knits to nestle in #2
Gwyn, Iris Von Arnim, White & Warren, 440ME, Jenni Kayne.
Dec 18, 2025
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Neelam Ahooja
95
24
2
A Note for the Substack Chat
How I manage this space, how the work is supported, and how I’m moving forward
Dec 13, 2025
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Neelam Ahooja
95
23
November 2025
Looks from The Beast in Me and the pieces I forgot I loved.
Reimagining Aggie's artisanal wardrobe through my lens.
Nov 28, 2025
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Neelam Ahooja
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108
4
© 2026 Neelam Ahooja
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